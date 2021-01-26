Stone Temple Pilots ‘Tiny Music’ Reissue Could be Coming

We could be getting a reissue of Stone Temple Pilots Tiny Music…Songs from the Vatican Gift Shop this year.

According to STP’s photographer John Eder, the band’s label has asked him for material for an upcoming reissue.

Stone Temple Pilots Confirm 'Tiny Music' Reissue https://t.co/c8wgsOf3de — Alternative Nation (@AltNationNet) January 24, 2021

This year will be the 25th anniversary of the album, so a reissue makes sense. The band also did special 25th-anniversary reissues of their albums Core and Purple.

Tiny Music… features the songs, “Big Bang Baby,” “Lady Picture Show,” and “Trippin’ on a Hole in a Paper Heart.”

Will you be getting the reissue if it’s released this year? What is your favorite Stone Temple Pilots song and album?