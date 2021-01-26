Rob Zombie Teases New Song

Rob Zombie is getting fans ready for his next album with teases at new music!

Zombie took to social media to tease a new single, “The Eternal Struggles of the Howling Man,” with a still from the upcoming video for the song.

The video and song will premiere Friday, January 29.

You can check out the song on Rob Zombie’s upcoming album, The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy, out March 12.

What do you expect from Rob Zombie’s upcoming album? Is there a Rob Zombie song that’s your favorite?