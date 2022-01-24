A Day To Remember Team Up With Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus

Shutterstock

A Day to Remember teamed up with Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus for a new single!

Hoppus took on vocals for a new version of A Day to Remember’s 2021 song “Re-Entry.”

“When this song originally took shape it was without a doubt massively influenced by Blink-182, so when the idea came up to do a remix of sorts for it, Mark was immediately who we pictured,” frontman Jeremy McKinnon said in a release.

“We sent him the track with no second verse and said to do whatever he was inspired to do and what he sent back genuinely makes the song for me,” McKinnon added. “My younger self still can’t believe it exists.”

Check out the new version of “Re-Entry” below.

What do you think of this new version of “Re-Entry?” Should A Day to Remember do another song with Mark Hoppus?