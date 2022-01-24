U2 Members Share ‘Songs That Saved Our Lives’ Spotify Playlists

The members of U2 have shared a Spotify playlist titled, “Songs That Saved Our Lives” in celebration of their “Sing 2” song, “Your Song Save My Life” being nominated for an Academy Award in the Best Original Song category.

Each member selected ten songs for the playlist. Highlights from Bono’s selections include Kris Kristofferson’s ‘Help Me Make It Through The Night, ‘You Made Me The Thief Of Your Heart’ by Sinéad O’Connor, ‘XXX’ by Kendrick Lamar, Jay-Z, and Alicia Keys’ collaboration ‘Empire State of Mind’, ‘Bittersweet Symphony’ by the Verve and ‘Life On Mars’ by David Bowie.

The Edge’s top tracks include the likes of Bowie, The Beatles (‘Strawberry Fields Forever), ‘One’ by U2, ‘Superstition’ by Stevie Wonder, Bob Dylan’s ‘Tangled Up In The Blue’, and Aretha Franklin’s ‘I Say A Little Prayer For You.’

Larry picked artists such as Sweet, Sandy Nelson, Diana Ross, Led Zeppelin, Van Morrison’s ‘Moondance’, and surprisingly, Britney Spears’ ‘Baby One More Time.’ Finally, Adam Clayton’s top tracks include Marvin Gaye’s ‘What’s Going On,’ ‘Exodus’ by Bob Marley & the Wailers, Sam Cooke’s ‘A Change is Gonna Come’, ‘You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feelin’ by the Righteous Brothers, The Clash’s ‘The Magnificent Seven’ and ‘Waiting in Vain’ by Bob Marley & the Wailers.

What song can you say saved your life?