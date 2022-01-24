Playboys Bunnies Blast ‘Predator’ Hef’s ‘Cult’ Sex And Worse

Shutterstock

A new docu-series is set to air tonight at 8 p.m. CST (January 24) on A&E that details the “predator” behavior Hugh Hefner exhibited during his life.

In the ten-part series “Secrets of Playboy,” several Playboy bunnies will come forth with their stories about Hefner’s cult-like sex, and more.

“He was a predator,” Hefner’s ex-girlfriend Sondra Theodore, 65, told The New York Post. “I watched him, I watched his game. And I watched a lot of girls go through [the Playboy Mansion] gates looking farm-fresh, and leaving looking tired and haggard.”

The women detail seeing Bill Cosby, Tony Curtis, Wilt Chamberlin, and Arnold Schwarzenegger as Playboy mansions VIP regulars. “I walked in on him with…and I said, ‘What are you doing?’ I was shocked,” said Theodore. “He made it seem like it was just a one-time thing, and that he was just goofing off. But I never left him alone again.”

Are you planning on watching “Secrets of Playboy?”