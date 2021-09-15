Alanis Morissette Bashes Her HBO Documentary: ‘This Was Not The Story I Agreed To Tell’

Despite sitting for hours of interviews for a new HBO documentary about her life, Alanis Morissette says she is so unhappy with the final product she will not support the film.

The movie, Jagged, details the singer’s rise to fame in her early 20s, culminating with the release of her bestselling “Jagged Like A Pill” album.

The 47-year-old Grammy winner said a statement: “This was not the story I agreed to tell.”

HBO’s “Jagged,” chronicling the rise to fame of rocker Alanis Morisette, premieres this week at the Toronto International Film Festival. But the subject of the film has no desire to support the film. @Alanis shares why ⬇️https://t.co/5XixsNiUGS — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) September 14, 2021

Morisette continued, “This one includes implications and facts that are simply not true” although the singer didn’t explain which ones exactly.

Jagged is scheduled to come out in November.

Do Morissette’s comments on the documentary actually make you want to watch it even more now?