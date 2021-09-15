Foo Fighters Tease “Insane Prog-Rock Record”

Photo: Corey O'Brien

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl has hinted in a new interview that their next album may be “an insane prog-rock record.”

The band released their 10th studio album Medicine at Midnight earlier this year and are currently touring around the U.S. at fully vaccinated arena shows.

Grohl told Rolling Stone, he hasn’t specifically written any new music for a prospective new album, but that there have been “whispers” regarding the musical direction it might take.

“Every album that we’ve made is a response to the one we made before.”

What do you think “insane prog-rock” really means? What would you like to hear from Foo Fighters next?