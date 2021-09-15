News

Time Magazines 100 Most Influential People 2021

Time Magazine has released its 2021 100 Most Influential People List.

The list breaks down into 6 categories. Icons, Pioneers, Titans, Artists, Leaders, and Innovators.

Here are a few names from each category

Icons
Prince Harry and Meghan Markel
Naomi Osaka
Dolly Parton
Britney Spears

Pioneers
Billie Eilish
Ben Crump

Titans
Simone Biles
Tom Brady
Allyson Felix
Timbaland & Swizz Beats

Artists
Bad Bunny
Kane Brown
Scarlett Johansson
Tracee Ellis Ross

Leaders
Joe Manchin
Tucker Carlson
Donald Trump
Liz Chaney
Stacey Abrams

Innovators
Elon Musk
Jada Pinkett Smith/Willow/Gammie

This is only a partial list, but you can catch the full list over at Time.

Any surprises?

