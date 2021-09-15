Time Magazines 100 Most Influential People 2021

Time Magazine has released its 2021 100 Most Influential People List.
The list breaks down into 6 categories. Icons, Pioneers, Titans, Artists, Leaders, and Innovators.
Here are a few names from each category
Icons
Prince Harry and Meghan Markel
Naomi Osaka
Dolly Parton
Britney Spears
Pioneers
Billie Eilish
Ben Crump
Here are some of the world’s most influential people from the 2021 #TIME100 list https://t.co/Pxm1ypOVgM pic.twitter.com/raG6PN6Yol
— TIME (@TIME) September 15, 2021
Titans
Simone Biles
Tom Brady
Allyson Felix
Timbaland & Swizz Beats
Artists
Bad Bunny
Kane Brown
Scarlett Johansson
Tracee Ellis Ross
"@Simone_Biles is a shining example of what success looks like when you let go of what the world thinks and gather your strength from yourself … from your soul," writes @serenawilliams #TIME100 https://t.co/5DgNuvKFTR pic.twitter.com/03q0Perajl
— TIME (@TIME) September 15, 2021
Leaders
Joe Manchin
Tucker Carlson
Donald Trump
Liz Chaney
Stacey Abrams
Innovators
Elon Musk
Jada Pinkett Smith/Willow/Gammie
This is only a partial list, but you can catch the full list over at Time.
Any surprises?
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.