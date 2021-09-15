Time Magazines 100 Most Influential People 2021

Time Magazine has released its 2021 100 Most Influential People List.

The list breaks down into 6 categories. Icons, Pioneers, Titans, Artists, Leaders, and Innovators.

Here are a few names from each category

Icons

Prince Harry and Meghan Markel

Naomi Osaka

Dolly Parton

Britney Spears

Pioneers

Billie Eilish

Ben Crump

Here are some of the world’s most influential people from the 2021 #TIME100 list https://t.co/Pxm1ypOVgM pic.twitter.com/raG6PN6Yol — TIME (@TIME) September 15, 2021

Titans

Simone Biles

Tom Brady

Allyson Felix

Timbaland & Swizz Beats

Artists

Bad Bunny

Kane Brown

Scarlett Johansson

Tracee Ellis Ross

"@Simone_Biles is a shining example of what success looks like when you let go of what the world thinks and gather your strength from yourself … from your soul," writes @serenawilliams #TIME100 https://t.co/5DgNuvKFTR pic.twitter.com/03q0Perajl — TIME (@TIME) September 15, 2021

Leaders

Joe Manchin

Tucker Carlson

Donald Trump

Liz Chaney

Stacey Abrams

Innovators

Elon Musk

Jada Pinkett Smith/Willow/Gammie

This is only a partial list, but you can catch the full list over at Time.

Any surprises?