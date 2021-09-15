Rolling Stone Updates 500 Greatest Songs List, ‘Respect’ Takes #1 Spot

Rolling Stone is giving some serious ‘Respect’ to Aretha Franklin in its updated ‘500 Greatest Songs of All Time’.

The magazine has updated its list for the first time in 17 years, giving Aretha’s 1965 hit the No. 1 spot.

Rolling Stone first published its 500 Greatest Songs list in 2004, when the iPod was relatively new and Billie Eilish was three years old. Music has changed immeasurably since, so we remade the list from scratch. Here we present the all-new #RS500Songshttps://t.co/TwKwFA6DnP — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) September 15, 2021

Rounding out the top five were Public Enemy’s “Fight The Power”, Sam Cooke’s “A Change Is Gonna Come”, Bob Dylan’s “Like A Rolling Stone”, and Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit”.

What do you think of Rolling Stone’s top 5? What do you consider the greatest song of all time?