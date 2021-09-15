Boner Fight for September 15th, 2021

Boner Candidate #1: YOU’LL NEED A PERMIT TO GO HUNTING.

Proud Boy stickers advocating the murder of Afghan refugees were distributed across the University of Michigan campus. The stickers look like hunting permits, even saying “This certifies that ___ having paid the license, is fee hereby licensed to hunt and kill Afghan refugees nationwide.”

via Newsweek

Boner Candidate #2: THOSE KIDS CAN’T HELP SOCIETY

For the second time in a row, a Utah bill that had successfully passed both houses of the Utah legislature proposed more funding for students with special needs was completely shut down by the Executive Appropriations Committee.

via KUTV