Alice In Chains Throw Out First Pitch At Mariners Game

Alice In Chains are back home in Seattle, and Monday night they made a stop at Safeco Field to throw out the first pitch for a Mariners game. The band took the mound as “Would?” played from the stadium PA system, and Jerry Cantrell fired a perfect strike down the middle.
Music and baseball tonight at Safeco Field as @JenTalksSports chats with members of @AliceInChains during @Mariners pregame on @ROOTSPORTS_NW #NewMusic pic.twitter.com/EMWaJN0QsW
— ROOT SPORTS™ | NW (@ROOTSPORTS_NW) August 21, 2018
Cantrell grew up a Mariners fan and waxed nostalgic before the game about 90’s-era Mariners like Jay Buhner and Ken Griffey Jr.
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.