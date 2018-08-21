Music

Alice In Chains Throw Out First Pitch At Mariners Game

Posted on

Alice In Chains are back home in Seattle, and Monday night they made a stop at Safeco Field to throw out the first pitch for a Mariners game. The band took the mound as “Would?” played from the stadium PA system, and Jerry Cantrell fired a perfect strike down the middle.

Cantrell grew up a Mariners fan and waxed nostalgic before the game about 90’s-era Mariners like Jay Buhner and Ken Griffey Jr.

