Panic! At The Disco VMA Mystery Solved

If you caught Panic! At The Disco’s performance at the VMA’s, you might have seen frontman Brendon Urie pulling something out of his pocket and handing it out to fans in the front row. Well, the internet noticed and set out to solve the mystery. Fans zoomed in and studied the video, eventually determining that Urie was giving out yellow poker chips.

Some fans speculated the chips were from PATD’s tour-closing show in Las Vegas last week. But so far none of the lucky front row fans have come forward to confirm what they got.