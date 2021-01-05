All The Big Movies (Probably) Coming In 2021

A lot of big movies that were supposed to come out in 2020 were suspended due to the pandemic. Most of them had a rescheduled release date for sometime in 2021.

Here are some of the biggest movies that are expected to be released this year:

No Time to Die – final Bond film

Black Widow – Marvel

Fast 9

Venom 2

Morbius

Jungle Cruise

Ghostbusters: Afterlife

Mortal Kombat

Godzilla vs. Kong

What movie are you most excited to see this year?