All The Big Movies (Probably) Coming In 2021

A lot of big movies that were supposed to come out in 2020 were suspended due to the pandemic. Most of them had a rescheduled release date for sometime in 2021.
Here are some of the biggest movies that are expected to be released this year:
No Time to Die – final Bond film
Black Widow – Marvel
Fast 9
Venom 2
Morbius
Jungle Cruise
Ghostbusters: Afterlife
Mortal Kombat
Godzilla vs. Kong
What movie are you most excited to see this year?
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.