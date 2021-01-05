Courtney Love’s “Great Shames:” An Album and an Ex

Courtney Love has probably had one of the most interesting stories in rock, but there are some things she actually feels shame about.

Love posted a photo to Instagram showing someone driving a car featuring the artwork from her debut solo album America’s Sweetheart.

Love’s caption along with the photo read, “Maybe one day I won’t hate that record,” Love wrote on Instagram. “It has some good songs. But like Steve Coogan or crack,

it’s one of my life’s great shames. Just the period, sloppiness, men, money, drugs, nightmare….”

Love had recently admitted she had a fling with actor Steve Coogan after she mistook him for someone else.

What are some cringey things that you are ashamed of? Did you like Courtney Love’s solo music?