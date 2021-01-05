News

Dave Grohl Guest Edits the New Issue of Classic Rock

Posted on

Always willing to lend a hand, Foo Fighters’ leader Dave Grohl has taken on the role of Guest Editor for the new issue of Classic Rock.

The Foos grace the cover of the February issue and had a say in what content to include.

Of course, there’s also the band itself discussing the upcoming Foo Fighters album Medicine at Midnight and 25 years of being one of the biggest bands in the world.

Other bands to read about in the new issue include Rainbow, Siouxsie, and the Banshees, The Police, and King Crimson.

Do you read any music magazines? What other musicians should guest edit a rock magazine?

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top