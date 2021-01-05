Dave Grohl Guest Edits the New Issue of Classic Rock

Always willing to lend a hand, Foo Fighters’ leader Dave Grohl has taken on the role of Guest Editor for the new issue of Classic Rock.

The Foos grace the cover of the February issue and had a say in what content to include.

Of course, there’s also the band itself discussing the upcoming Foo Fighters album Medicine at Midnight and 25 years of being one of the biggest bands in the world.

.@foofighters leader Dave Grohl is the guest editor of the new issue of Classic Rock: read about Rainbow, Siouxsie And The Banshees, Bob Mould, The Walker Brothers, Cadillac 3, Blackberry Smoke and morehttps://t.co/Hsn9mSVdVM — Classic Rock Magazine (@ClassicRockMag) January 5, 2021

Other bands to read about in the new issue include Rainbow, Siouxsie, and the Banshees, The Police, and King Crimson.

Do you read any music magazines? What other musicians should guest edit a rock magazine?