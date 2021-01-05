Grammy Awards Postponed

It has been confirmed that The Grammy Awards have been postponed…not that anyone really cares.

According to sources, the show might be postponed to March 2021, but that has yet to be confirmed.

A rep for The Grammys has said that due to health and travel concerns, the Recording Academy and CBS have decided to postpone the show.

Sources say a combination of health and travel concerns — not least the spike in COVID-19 cases in the show’s planned location of Los Angeles — led the Recording Academy and its network partner CBS to decide to postpone the #Grammys. https://t.co/5GJ49VuvTh — Variety (@Variety) January 5, 2021

The Grammy Awards were originally supposed to air on January 31st in Los Angeles.

Are you surprised by the announcement postponing the Grammy’s? Do you think it should still go on but just as a virtual award show?