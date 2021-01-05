Kings Of Leon Keep Dropping Snippets

Kings of Leon have shared yet another snippet of new music on social media.

On Tuesday, the band dropped a teaser for a song called “When You See Yourself” – their fourth teaser so far this week.

Fans won’t have to wait much longer for more – two full songs – “Must Catch The Bandit” and “Feel The Way You Do” – will be released on Thursday, Jan. 7th.

What do you see, When You See Yourself? 👁 pic.twitter.com/WHmjOUklJK — Kings Of Leon (@KingsOfLeon) January 4, 2021

It’s been nearly five years since the band’s last album, 2016’s Walls.

