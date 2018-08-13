Amy Donaldson Sports for August 13th, 2018

Brooks Kopeka held off Tiger Woods to win the PGA Championship by 2 shots. He became the fifth player to win the U.S. Open and the PGA Championship in the same year, joining Woods, Jack Nicklaus, Ben Hogan and Gene Sarazen. Tony Finau tied for 42nd.

Utah Royals lost to the Seattle Reign 1-0 on Wednesday night. Royals are in sixth place.

Real Salt Lake earned a 1-1 draw with Montreal and remains in sixth place in the Western Conference. Nick Rimando had two late-game saves to preserve the home unbeaten streak, which now stands at 12 matches.

Sepp Kuss, racing for Lotto NL-Jumbo, won his third stage and the overall title at the Tour of Utah Sunday.

Salt Lake Bees beat Tacoma, 9-7 and are in second place in their division. The host El Paso the next three nights, before heading to Reno on Thursday.

Real Monarchs lost to Oklahoma City, but they remain in first place.

Amy’s Column: Details of ‘toxic’ Maryland football culture reminds us that abuse is often tolerated in sports.

