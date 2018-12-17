Amy Donaldson Sports for December 17th, 2018

College football:

Utah State annihilated North Texas 52-13 on Saturday. The Aggies broke the Mountain West record for points in a season with 618 points. The old record, set by BYU in 2001, was 608 points. They averaged 47.5 ppg.

New head coach Gary Andersen has made a couple of hires, stealing Utah linebackers coach Justin Ena as his defensive coordinator and hiring Jason Phillips as USU’s passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach.

BYU is up next at the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on Dec. 21, where the Cougars will meet Western Michigan.

Dec. 19 is early signing day. A few top recruits are expected to sign, but some will wait until February.

NFL:

Miami lost to the Vikings 41-17 – and they lost Frank Gore, the NFL’s active leading rusher. And the 49ers upset the Seahawks 26-23 in OT to keep Seattle from clinching a playoff berth.

Other scores:

Steelers 17, Patriots 10

Eagles 30, Rams 23

Titans 17, NY 0

Washington 16, Jaguars 13

Bears 24, Packers 17

Bills 14, Lions 13

Ravens 20, Buccaneers 12

Colts 23, Cowboys 0

Bengals 30, Raiders 16

NBA:

The Utah Jazz went to Mexico – and lost. Now 14-16, the Jazz fell 96-89 to Orlando in front of 20,011 fans at Arena Cuidad de Mexico.

NCAA:

BYU women’s volleyball was swept by Stanford in the NCAA’s final four, but earned a long list of awards, including, AVCA coach of the year honors for head coach Heather Olmstead. Six players earned All-American honors, with Roni Jones-Perry and Lyndie Haddock-Eppich earning first team honors. Heather Gneiting was named National Freshman of the Year, the first BYU player to ever receive the award.

Utah women’s basketball defeated Weber State and the Utes are now 9-0 as they prepare for a tournament in Las Vegas on Thursday. Next up: vs. Florida, 1 p.m., Thursday in Las Vegas.

BYU women beat Colorado State 51-42. Next up: vs. Northern Colorado, Friday, Dec. 21 at noon.