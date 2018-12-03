Amy Donaldson Sports for December 3rd, 2018

- COLLEGE FOOTBALL:
Utah lost the Pac-12 Championship game 10-3 to Washington. They will head to San Diego for the Holiday Bowl where they will play Northwestern on Dec. 31.
Utah State will play North Texas in the New Mexico Bowl on Dec. 15.
BYU will play Western Michigan in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on Dec. 21.
Weber State won their first-round playoff game against Southeast Missouri State 48-23. They host Maine on Friday, Dec. 7 in second-round play.
Oklahoma earns the fourth playoff spot in the College Football playoffs, and they’ll face No. 1 Alabama in the Orange Bowl on Dec. 29. No. 2 Clemson will take on No. 3 Notre Dame in the Cotton Bowl on the same day.
Ohio State beat Northwestern to win the Big 10 Conference Championship, which means the Buckeyes will take on Washington in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1.
- In the NFL,
Kansas City beat Oakland 40-33, despite releasing start RB Kareem Hunt, who was released after TMZ posted video showing Hunt shoving and kicking a woman. The team said he “misled” them about the incident, and that’s why they let him go. No charges were ever filed in the case.
The LA Rams clinched the NFC West title for a second straight season with a 30-16 win over Detroit.
Green Bay Fired coach Mike McCarthy (13 seasons) after the Packers lost 20-17 to the Cardinals.
Other scores:
Chargers 33, Steelers 30
Giants 30, Bears 27 OT
Patriots 24, Vikings 10
Seahawks 43, 49ers 16
- The Utah Jazz ended their three-game road trip with a 102-100 loss to the Miami Heat Sunday. Now 11-13, the Jazz play at home Tuesday and Thursday before heading out on the road for another two-game road trip.
- BYU women’s volleyball swept Utah Saturday to advance to the round of 32 in the NCAA Tournament.
- Utah women’s basketball beat UVU 85-47, while the men beat Tulsa 69-64. Utah women host BYU women Saturday, Dec. 8 at 7 p.m. Wear red and you get into the game for free.
Men’s story:
Women’s story:
- Weber men beat BYU men BYU 113-103, snapping a 15-game win streak.
- Paul Peterson, Snow College head football coach, was hired to be the new Dixie State head football coach. Read More
- Amy’s Column: The real prize for local teams competing in bowl games is the opportunity to play one more game. Read More
