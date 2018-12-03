Bill Frost on TV for December 3rd, 2018

Legends of the Lost With Megan Fox (Series Debut, Tuesday Dec 4, Travel Channel)

Megan Fox learns about historical and mythical stuff, like the Trojan War, Stonehenge, and women Viking warriors. Wait … Megan Fox?

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Season 2 Premiere, Wednesday Dec 5, Amazon Prime)

Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) continues her rise in the New York City comedy scene, talking faster and dressing flashier than ever. It’s the ‘50s, so no chance of Louis C.K. crashing her set.

Top Chef (Season 16 Premiere, Thursday Dec 6, Bravo)

Host Padma Lakshmi and the foodie gang take the competition to Kentucky, because they’re apparently running out of states. Next season: The artisan cuisine of Utah!

The Flash (Elseworlds Crossover Pt. 1, Sunday Dec 9, The CW)

Night 1 of this year’s big Flash/Arrow/Supergirl crossover event finds The Flash and The Green Arrow in the midst of a body switch—holy freaky Friday! Also … Batwoman. (Continues Monday and Tuesday.)