Geek News on the Radio for December 3rd, 2018

Marvel will Release Avengers 4 and Captain Marvel Trailers on these Dates

After much speculations and rumours, Marvel has announced the release date of the second trailer of Captain Marvel. In an Instagram post, the studio informed that the trailer will be launched on Monday Night Football.

Read More

‘Star Wars’: Nick Nolte Joins Pedro Pascal in ‘The Mandalorian’ (Exclusive)

Veteran actor Nick Nolte has joined the cast of The Mandalorian, the live-action Star Wars series that will launch on Disney’s streaming service, Disney+. The known cast includes Pedro Pascal and Gina Carano. The project, which is already in production, is heavy on visual effects, costumes and makeup, which will allow actors to come and go as well as, in some cases, be cast later in the production process than usual.

Read More