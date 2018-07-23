Amy Donaldson Sports for July 23rd, 2018

1. Francesco Molinari becomes Italy’s first major champion as he won the British Open Sunday. Tiger was almost back. Tony Finau was in the mix but finished tied for ninth. He’s the only golfer with three Top 10 finishes in all three of golf’s majors in 2018. Seven players were in contention Sunday – six of them still tied on the back nine.

2. Real Salt Lake concedes a late goal to settle for a 2-2 draw with Colorado Rapids.

3. Utah Royals tied the North Carolina Courage 0-0 and are in seventh place.

4. Real Monarchs lose to San Antonio 4-2 but remain in first place.

5. In the Tour de France, Magnus Cort, riding for Astana, dominated a three-man sprint stage to win Stage 15. Geraint Thomas retained the overall lead, wearing yellow jersey as the race heads into its final week.

6. Heber native summits Timpanogos seven consecutive times, setting a new record.

7. Momentum Climbing Gym in Lehi will let you climb for free if you take a can of food into the gym. The fundraiser benefits Tabitha’s Way, and it’s a critical time of year for food banks.

8. Lewis Hamilton won the German Grand Prix for Mercedes.

9. Amy’s Column: Utah Falconz lose their first game since 2015, but the tournament is a win for women’s football.

