Bill Frost on TV for July 23rd, 2018

Iliza Shlesinger: Elder Millennial (Standup Special, Tuesday July 24, Netflix)
Castle Rock (Series Debut, Wednesday July 25, Hulu)
Burden of Truth (Series Debut, Wednesday July 25, The CW)
Swedish Dicks (Season 2 Premiere, Thursday July 26, Pop)
Orange Is the New Black (Season 6 Premiere, Friday July 27, Netflix)
The Comedy Central Roast of Bruce Willis (Special, Sunday July 29, Comedy Central)
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.