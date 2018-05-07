Amy Donaldson Sports for May 7th, 2018

NBA

-The Utah Jazz lose to the Houston Rockets 100-87. Chris Paul, who turned 33 Sunday night, led the team with 27 points. Donovan Mitchell led the Jazz with 25 points. Dante Exum left the game early with a hamstring injury and Derrick Favors played fewer minutes due to a sprained ankle. Golden State is up 3-0 against New Orleans. Next up: Tuesday at Houston. (Warriors play at home.)

-Chris Paul’s older brother, CJ, briefly ejected and the allowed to return to his seat.

Soccer

-In the Eastern Conference, Cleveland is up on Toronto 3-0 and Boston is up 3-0 against Philidelphia. Both games are today.

-Utah Royals beat the Washington Spirit, 2-0. Next up: Wednesday night vs. Orlando Pride. Forward Kelley O’Hara scored in the seventh minute, fellow forward Diana Matheson added another goal in the 66th minute, and Abby Smith earned the shutout. Read More

-VIS contribution: Sir Alex Ferguson, legendary Manchester United manager, is in criticial condition following a brain hemorrhage. AND this late score, Marriage 20, Title 9/VIS O

Justify wins the Kentucky Derby. A Texas woman bet $18, and picked the first five horses. She won $1.2 million.

-Las Vegas Golden Knights, a first year expansion team, advance to the Western Finals of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Unprecedented in any sport by an expansion team. Next up for Vegas is the Western Conference Final against either Winnipeg or Nashville. The Winnipeg Jets lead that series 3-2 heading into Game 6 at home on Monday night.

–Momentum Indoor Climbing partnered with Black Diamond to host “Climb With The Pros” on Monday, May 7 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. From 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. pro athletes that will be in Salt Lake City for only two days will be available for meet and greets, autographs, and photos with their fans

