Amy Lee and Lzzy Hale Cover Linkin Park’s “Heavy”

Evanescence and Halestorm continued their tour on Friday night in Cincinnati and it included a memorable duet!

Amy Lee from Evanescence and Lzzy Hale from Halestorm joined forces to cover Linkin Park’s “Heavy.”

You can check out fan-shot footage of the moment below.

Evanescence and Halestorm’s joint tour concludes on January 21 in Neward, New Jersey.

What other songs do you think these two should sing together? Have you seen Evanescence or Halestorm in concert before?