Maneskin Tapped For This Week’s SNL

Italian glam rockers Maneskin will be performing on this week’s episode of Saturday Night Live.

The band rose to fame last year, winning the Eurovision Song Contest and landing their first U.S. top-20 single with “Beggin”.

Maneskin has been nominated for a slew of awards in 2022 and has been booked for festivals this year, including Coachella.

Next show! pic.twitter.com/CUuRUonzzO — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) January 16, 2022

