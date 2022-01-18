Boner of the Day for January 18th, 2022

ROUND ONE

Boner Candidate #1: I’M GONNA PUT HIM IN THE BONER HALL OF FAME SO THAT’S SOMETHING.

After he recently called out the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for not inducting him, Ted Nugent says he doesn’t take it personally because he “doesn’t need it”.

via NME

Boner Candidate #2: I INCLUDE THIS BONER CANDIDATE BECAUSE, LIKE KERRY JACKSON, HE’S A SALEM MAN.

A Salem man was taken by Life Fight after he ran from police, took his clothes off, and jumped in a river and was suffering from severe hypothermia.

via KUTV

Boner Candidate #3: YOU GOTTA ADMIT….SHE IS GONNA GET A LOT OF HITS.

An Ottowa woman was seen taking a selfie while standing on top of her car while it was sinking into a river.

via NY Post

ROUND TWO

Boner Candidate #1: THIS IS MY HAIR BALL…I CALL HIM HOSS.

An Ohio hair stylist has broken the Guinness world record for the largest hairball with cut hair he collected his clients.

via Oddity Central

Boner Candidate #2: THEY BELIEVE THAT BECAUSE THEY’RE DUMB.

QAnon followers believed that JFK was disguised as Donald Trump at a recent rally in Arizona.

via Huffpost

Boner Candidate #3: CAN I SMOKE A LITTLE METH FIRST?

A Washington man who was approached by police and asked to exit the stolen vehicle he was driving began to smoke meth before he drove off and eventually lost control of the car.

via KEPRTV