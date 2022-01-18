Boner Fight for January 18th, 2022

Boner Candidate #1: I’M GONNA PUT HIM IN THE BONER HALL OF FAME SO THAT’S SOMETHING.

After he recently called out the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for not inducting him, Ted Nugent says he doesn’t take it personally because he “doesn’t need it”.

via NME

Boner Candidate #2: THEY BELIEVE THAT BECAUSE THEY’RE DUMB.

QAnon followers believed that JFK was disguised as Donald Trump at a recent rally in Arizona.

via Huffpost