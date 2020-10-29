Amy Lee of Evanescence: It’s OK to Have Differences

This year is so crazy, even Amy Lee from Evanescence has started speaking up about things.

Usually quiet about her opinions, Lee has been more vocal about things this year. Despite her own views, though, she believes it’s OK to have a difference of opinion.

Speaking on differences affecting relationships, Lee says, “What’s important is that we can function together with those differences.”

Evanescence recently released “Use My Voice” in partnership with HeadCount to encourage people to get out and vote.

Do you agree that we should all still get along despite our differences? Are you looking forward to new music from Evanescence?