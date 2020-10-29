Linkin Park Fans Can Now Get a Hybrid Theory Funko! Pop

Linkin Park’s Hybrid Theory is having all sorts of anniversary celebrations and now fans can add a Funko! Pop to their collections.
Funko! Pop is releasing a special edition figure modeled after the street soldier on the cover of Hybrid Theory.
You can pre-order the figure on Linkin Park’s website, but hurry! This is the second round of pre-orders, so things may go quick.
LINKIN PARK's Hybrid Theory Cover Solider Has Its Own Funko! Pop Figurine https://t.co/rPKZ10CpM7
— Metal Injection (@metalinjection) October 29, 2020
Linkin Park recently released a special 20th-anniversary edition of Hybrid Theory, featuring B-sides, live tracks, and rarities.
Will you be trying to get this Linkin Park Funko! Pop? Do you collect any band merch?
