Andrew Lloyd Webber Praises My Chemical Romance

It says a lot about a song when just one note can become so memorable. Even Broadway legend Andrew Lloyd Weber feels this way about My Chemical Romance’s “Welcome to the Black Parade.”

In response to a fan wanting a musical based on The Black Parade, Webber demonstrated the power of iconic notes.

First playing a portion of The Phantom of the Opera, then playing that famous, single G-note from “Welcome to the Black Parade,” asked fans what they think of when they hear these notes.

“It’s one thing to create an iconic set of chords. It’s another to make one note iconic…” Andrew Lloyd Webber celebrates My Chemical Romance’s Welcome To The Black Parade intro. https://t.co/dwDJz5ioNr pic.twitter.com/AP8LynQZnQ — Kerrang! Magazine (@KerrangMagazine) October 29, 2020

Along with The Phantom of the Opera, Webber is also famous for his work on Cats and Jesus Christ Superstar. He’d kill at making a My Chemical Romance show.

Would you see a musical based on The Black Parade? What band do you think should be featured on Broadway?