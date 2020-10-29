Fall Out Boy Performing in ‘Rocky Horror’ Livestream

Fall Out Boy is joining a star-filled lineup and performing for a Rocky Horror Picture Show livestream this Saturday.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show Musical Livestream will also feature Mike McCready of Pearl Jam and the original film’s star Tim Curry.

Proceeds from the event will support the Democratic Party of Wisconsin.

The livestream event will be broadcast on Halloween night at 9 p.m. CT.

Have you ever been to a live version of The Rocky Horror Picture Show? What is your favorite song from the movie?