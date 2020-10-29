Korn, Disturbed and More Announced for Upheaval Festival

Here’s hoping the second time’s the charm for the Upheaval Festival, now moving to the summer of 2021.

Now slated for July 16th and 17th at Bellknap Park in Grand Rapids, Michigan, the lineup for the festival will include Korn, Disturbed, and Chevelle.

Other acts on the bill for the two-day event include Skillet, Royal Bliss, Blacktop Mojo, and Staind.



Tickets for the Upheaval Festival can be bought online. If you bought tickets for the 2020 festival, those will be honored next summer.

Do you think we can start going to concerts again by next summer? What show that was canceled this year would you like to see rescheduled for 2021?