Deftones Releasing “White Pony” and “Black Stallion” Set

Deftones are looking to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their album White Pony.

Along with the anniversary edition of their acclaimed album, the band will also be releasing Black Stallion, a collection of remixes.

Special guests contributing to the remixes include Robert Smith from the Cure, Mike Shinoda from Linkin Park, and Phantogram.

Deftones To Release "White Pony"/"Black Stallion" Set In December, Reveal More Remix Artists:https://t.co/GjHHUCcZfp pic.twitter.com/oyB5lRlnrQ — Theprp.com (@theprp) October 29, 2020

The White Pony/Black Stallion set will be released on December 11th, but pre-orders begin October 30th.

What is your favorite song from White Pony? Have you been listening to Deftones for the last 20 years?