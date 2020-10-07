And the winner of the X96 Song of the Summer is…

It all started with 16 bands…

Starting back on July 22nd we rounded up the biggest records that X96 was playing. 16 songs total from Billie Joe Armstrong, Powfu, All Time Low, Neon Trees, Machine Gun Kelly, Oliver Tree, The Strokes, Chaz Cardigan, The Head and the Heat, Blindlove, AJR, Blue October, Weezer, Twenty One Pilots, Kennyhoolpa, and Dreamers all competed for your love and affection for the songs they released this year as a lot of us were working from home, pandemic-ridden, and in need of entertainment. A lot of us still are.

So after weeks of voting, you have chosen. In the end, it came down to two bands: Neon Trees and Blue October. Both bands are loved in the state of Utah. They sell out shows virtually every time they play here. “Used to Like” vs. “Oh My My.”

So without further delay, here are the results:

Congrats to Blue October and their victory with “Oh My My.” Their new album, “This Is What I Live For” will be out on October 23rd, and Neon Trees’ “I Can Feel You Forgetting Me” is out now.

Thanks to all the bands that put out and are still putting out new music this year. It’s keeping us all sane.