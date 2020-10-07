Coachella Reportedly Set to Be Postponed for a Third Time

The rollercoaster ride continues for Coachella.

The 2020 festival was to take place across two consecutive weekends back in April but was pushed back to October 9–11 and 16–18 in March, as the coronavirus pandemic began to quickly spread.

Back in June, Coachella 2020 was canceled altogether but announced it would most likely return for April 9–11 and 16–18, 2021.

However, the festival is now postponed again until October 2021, according to Rolling Stone.

#Coachella will reportedly be postponed for a third time to October 2021 and could possibly get pushed to 2022. Originally set for April 2020, then pushed to April 2021, the festival is currently confirming availability for the artists on the lineup. (source: Rolling Stone) pic.twitter.com/m1yUvd3KVR — Music News & Rumors (@MusicNewsRumor) October 7, 2020

A source also told Rolling Stone that they got the scoop from Goldenvoice CEO and Coachella founder Paul Tollett’s office that the new dates be in early October, but they are holding the first three weeks to be safe” due to artists’ availability.

Another source said that they wouldn’t be surprised if the festival was postponed until 2022.

Do you think Coachella will return anytime soon? If it did return in 2021 would you attend, even though we are in a pandemic?