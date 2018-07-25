Arctic Monkeys Cover The Strokes

“I just wanted to be one of The Strokes”
That is how the latest Arctic Monkeys’ album begins. Well, Alex Turner wasn’t kidding. Last night the band went in at a show in Queens, New York and covered “Is This It” from The Strokes’ 2001 album, Is This It.
he just wanted to be one of the damn strokes!!1! @ArcticMonkeys @thestrokes pic.twitter.com/yBbKCoWuji
— mon (@folkgoth) July 25, 2018
Alex Turner seems to be trying out a new look as well with a shaved face and noggin’. Arctic Monkeys’ new album, Tranquility Base Hotel and Casino, is out now.
