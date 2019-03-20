At Least Some Members Of Radiohead Will Be At The Rock And Roll HOF Induction

The members of Radiohead seemed rather indifferent about being voted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, but it sounds like at least some of the band members will be on hand for their induction later this month. HOF officials have confirmed that “every artist being inducted, except for a few members of Radiohead” will be there for the induction concert at Barclays Center on March 29th.

That likely won’t include frontman Thom Yorke, who has already said he’ll be in Paris instead. Guitarist Ed O’Brien has also said the band won’t show up.

Radiohead will join Def Leppard, Stevie Nicks, The Cure, Janet Jackson, and Roxy Music in the class of 2019. Talking Heads founder David Byrne will induct Radiohead.