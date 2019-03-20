Blink-182 Has A Treat For Fans Next Month

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of blink-182’s Enema Of The State, the band will perform the album in its entirety next month when they hit the Back To The Beach festival. Bassist Mark Hoppus confirmed the news on Twitter during a fan Q&A session on Tuesday when asked what they planned to do to mark the occasion of their third album’s release. “Yes I think we’re going to play EOTS in its entirety at Back to the Beach to celebrate 20yrs,” Hoppus replied to @AmberKinion.

Taking place April 27 and 28, the festival brings the sounds of punk and ska to Huntington Beach with The Used, Goldfinger, Reel Big Fish, Save Ferris, and The Story So Far, plus many more on the bill.

Blink-182 hint at plans for 20th anniversary celebration of ‘Enema Of The State’ https://t.co/pDHywzQY7Q pic.twitter.com/tZCEbx0dHe — NME (@NME) March 15, 2019