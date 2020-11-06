Atticus Ross Reveals the Secret of Nine Inch Nails’ Success

While most successful bands have gotten to the top of their genre by settling on a formula that connects them with fans, Nine Inch Nails has managed to find success by doing the exact opposite.

That’s according to the band’s Atticus Ross, who says NIN’s music incorporates a number of different styles that change from song-to-song. “So many bands have a formula, but Nine Inch Nails is defined by not having one,” Ross says. “An aesthetic, yes –- but not a formula. From 1989 to present day, every release or tour breaks down a new door. Fashion is transitory, but passion, authenticity, and honesty are not.”

Nine Inch Nails members talk Rock Hall induction https://t.co/SRXp3DNqZs — BrooklynVegan posts (@allBVposts) November 5, 2020

The members of Nine Inch Nails, who are being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this year, are scheduled to host a pre-induction conversation Friday at 2 p.m. EST. The event will be live-streamed on the band’s Facebook page, YouTube and Twitter. The induction ceremony airs Saturday on HBO.

Does Nine Inch Nails belong in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame? Would a Trent Reznor solo album be much different than a Nine Inch Nails album?