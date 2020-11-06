System Of A Down Premiere 2 New Songs

After 15 years, System Of A Down is back with new music. So why now? Last month, profoundly affected by the unwarranted surprise attacks and bombings of civilians perpetrated by Azerbaijan and Turkey (Turkey was responsible for the genocide of 1.5 million Armenians in 1915 as well as over 100 years of denial), Dolmayan texted his three bandmates. Said Dolmayan, “I texted, ’no matter how we feel about each other, no matter what issues linger from the past, we need to put them aside because this is bigger than System Of A Down and bigger than all of us…..we need to do something to support our people.’” Joined together on a subsequent conference call, everyone voiced the same concern and the vital importance of helping in some way, the way they knew best – music.

“The aggression and injustice being perpetrated against the Armenian people in Artsakh and Armenia by Azerbaijan and Turkey is a human rights violation and a war crime,” said Tankian. “All of us in System realize this is an existential battle for our people, so this is very personal for us. What we need right now is for the world to put politics aside and support Armenia by sanctioning Turkey and Azerbaijan and recognizing Artsakh.”

The band released 2 new tracks Thursday night, “Protect The Land” and “Genocidal Humanoidz.”

The band members are using the songs to help raise money for humanitarian relief in Armenia (they are all of Armenian descent).

There’s been an ongoing war between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

System Of A Down has largely been silent since the band won a Grammy in 2006.

Are you hoping these 2 songs spur more new music from them?