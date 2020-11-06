The Internet Might Have Just Figured Out The Title Of The New Foo Fighters Album

The Foo Fighters have been dropping teasers for their upcoming 10th album – and the internet may have just figured out the title.

After the band posted a 32-second teaser clip to social media, someone noticed that the Shazam app identified the snippet as a song called “Shame Shame”, from an album called Medicine At Midnight.

There’s a good chance we’ll hear more new material when Foo Fighters perform on Saturday Night Live this weekend.

.@FooFighters continue teasing fans with details about their forthcoming 10th album ahead of this weekend's ‘SNL’ appearance: https://t.co/fGQVpZHSD6 — UltimateClassicRock (@UltClassicRock) November 6, 2020

Do you think Medicine At Midnight is the album title, or is it a fake-out planted by the band? Will they play “Shame Shame” on SNL?