Boner Fight for November 6, 2020

BONER FIGHT

Boner Candidate #1: BANNON WANTS THEIR HEADS ON PIKES

FORMER White House chief strategist Steve Bannon on his War Room Pandemic podcast Thursday said that President Donald Trump should start his second term by beheading FBI Director Christopher Wray and Dr Anthony Fauci. A video of Bannon’s outrageous comments—which assume Trump is the victor of the election—was later taken down by YouTube, and Twitter suspended his @WarRoomPandemic account. Steve Bannon said President Donald Trump should start his second term by beheading FBI Director Christopher Wray and Dr Anthony FauciCredit: Twitter Bannon started off by saying that Trump’s “second term kicks off with firing Wray, firing Fauci.”

Boner Candidate #2: BBQ BEER AND FREEDOM

A video of a man repeatedly shouting, “the Biden crime family is stealing the election, the media is covering it up,” has gone viral, being viewed more than 10 million times on Twitter. The man, wearing a white tank top with the words “BBQ, Beer, Freedom” and a face mask around his chin, interrupted a live on-air election update in Clark County, Nevada. He went on to say “we want our freedom for the world, give us our freedom Joe Biden, you know Biden is covering up this election, he’s stealing it!” After nobody intervenes or tries to remove him, the man then turns and walks away. It comes after Trump made baseless claims of election fraud. Those claims have been met with a backlash from prominent Republicans and Trump-supporters.

