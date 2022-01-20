Avenged Sevenfold Surprises Fan with Guitar

One Avenged Sevenfold fan got the surprise of a lifetime…oh AND a guitar.
Synyster Gates and Johnny Christ from Avenged Sevenfold recently stopped by a fan’s house and hand-delivered a signed guitar.
The guitar is the Schecter Synyster Gates model, a replica of what the guitarist uses in the band.
You can check out the visit via Johnny Christ’s ‘Drinks with Johnny’ Youtube channel.
Watch: AVENGED SEVENFOLD Members Surprise A Fan At Home With A Signed Guitar https://t.co/k5cC4xV1Yb pic.twitter.com/Gzj63j2kLb
— Metal Injection (@metalinjection) January 20, 2022
What would you do if your favorite band went to your home? Whose guitar would you like to have?
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.