Avenged Sevenfold Surprises Fan with Guitar

One Avenged Sevenfold fan got the surprise of a lifetime…oh AND a guitar.

Synyster Gates and Johnny Christ from Avenged Sevenfold recently stopped by a fan’s house and hand-delivered a signed guitar.

The guitar is the Schecter Synyster Gates model, a replica of what the guitarist uses in the band.

You can check out the visit via Johnny Christ’s ‘Drinks with Johnny’ Youtube channel.

Watch: AVENGED SEVENFOLD Members Surprise A Fan At Home With A Signed Guitar https://t.co/k5cC4xV1Yb pic.twitter.com/Gzj63j2kLb — Metal Injection (@metalinjection) January 20, 2022

What would you do if your favorite band went to your home? Whose guitar would you like to have?