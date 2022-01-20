Offspring Guitarist Blasts Parents Mad About Mask Mandates

Shutterstock

Guitarist Kevin ‘Noodles’ Wasserman shared his frustrations about parents who are angry about mask mandates.

Wasserman took to Twitter on Thursday to blast parents for not wanting to have kids wear masks in schools.

“It is Covid that is killing people, not masks,” Wasserman tweeted. “If you think masks are more dangerous than Covid, then you are an idiot. If you are for #UNMASKOURCHILDREN then you are an irresponsible parent and a lousy fellow human.”

Wasserman himself tested positive for Covid-19 back in October, prompting The Offspring to cancel shows.

