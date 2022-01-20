CD Sales Are Rising for the First Time in Years

Photo: Corey O'Brien

There used to be a time when finding CDs in stores felt impossible. Now, the compact disc seems to be making a comeback.

A new report from Billboard revealed that CD sales went up last year and had a big jump since 2004.

Over 40.59 million CDs were sold in 2021, up from 40.16 million sold in 2020.

The biggest selling CD in 2021 was Adele’s ’30.’

Why do you think CD sales are going up all of a sudden? What format do you prefer for music listening? Do you still have any CDs from 20 years ago?

via GIPHY