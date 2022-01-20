Rage Against The Machine Delays Reunion Tour Until July

Shutterstock

Rage Against The Machine has been waiting for two years to launch their reunion tour – what’s another 14 weeks?

RATM has postponed – again – the start of their ‘Public Service Announcement’ Tour from March 31st to July 9th. Rescheduled dates will be announced soon.

The tour was initially supposed to kick off in March of 2020, right before the pandemic shut down all touring. It will be the band’s first tour since 2011.

