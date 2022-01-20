311 Announce Tour, Are Ready For ‘311 Day’

Shutterstock

311 are hitting the road this spring with a 20-date tour announced Thursday.

The tour kicks off March 6th in Beaver Creek, CO, and wraps up April 6th in Wichita, KS. Tickets go on sale today, Friday, Jan. 21st. While there is no Salt Lake date listed, which is weird, perhaps they will head back this way in the summer or fall. In the meantime, you can always catch their 311-day shows in Las Vegas on March 11th.

The band will celebrate with two shows at the Park MGM in Las Vegas on 3/11-12, with “extended sets” and “state-of-the-art production.”

Tickets go on sale tomorrow, January 21st at 311.com.

311 SPRING TOUR 2022 now announced! 20 shows, March 6 – April 6. All info at https://t.co/vGhaqInOc9 – with Pre-Sale launching tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/ftvWnwL7b3 — 311 (@311) January 18, 2022

What are your plans for this year’s 311 Day?