Tom Morello Mistaken for ‘Jersey Shore’ Cast Member

Imagine going for a hike and being mistaken for a reality show star. That actually DID happen to Tom Morello.

In a recent interview, the Rage Against the Machine guitarist said he was mistaken for a member of the cast for ‘Jersey Shore.’

“I was hiking today when one of those ‘Hollywood Tours Of The Stars Homes’ vans pulled up,” Morello explained. “The driver says on the bullhorn ‘Hey I recognize you from somewhere! Are you one of those Jersey Shore guys??'”

Morello’s response: “I reply, ‘Absolutely.’ And everyone in the van took a photo.”

Have you ever been mistaken for someone else? How did you respond? Do you think Tom Morello looks like any of the cast members of ‘Jersey Shore?’